Almost £9 million set to be invested in a new Harborough Leisure Centre - which includes bigger swimming pool

Almost £9 million is set to be invested in a new Harborough Leisure Centre.

Council chiefs are set to plough almost £9 million into a massive revamp of Market Harborough’s sports complex.

Officers at Harborough District Council have been weighing up over the last few months whether to redevelop Harborough Leisure Centre or to build a brand new hub.

They are now recommending that the authority – which has been hit hard by the Covid pandemic - totally rejigs the popular but ageing complex on Northampton Road.

The major blueprint would see new facilities being created for people – and they could include a bigger swimming pool.

The council will pump up to £8.75 million of taxpayers’ cash in to the huge overhaul if it goes head - with Sport England and the centre operator also likely to inject funding on top.

Lutterworth Sports Centre on Coventry Road would also get a £1 million refurbishment as part of the ambitious twin project.