Almost £9 million is set to be pumped into revamping Market Harborough Leisure Centre.

The ageing sports complex could be totally reworked after Harborough council’s cabinet recommended on Monday (September 6) that it should be “significantly modernised to help meet future demand”.

Lutterworth Sports Centre is also poised to undergo a £1 million facelift and update.

The council had been looking at either modernising the leisure centre on Northampton Road, Market Harborough, or building a new leisure hub elsewhere.

But councillors said that as a result of the massive impact of the Covid pandemic on finances the best way forward was to seriously upgrade the district’s two sports centres.

“The major revamp would see new facilities being created – with up to £8.75 million invested to ensure the leisure centres meet future needs,” said Harborough council.

“The council will also be undertaking a consultation exercise soon to find out what residents would like to be in our redeveloped centres.”

Cllr Simon Whelband said: “We want to create opportunities for more people than ever to enjoy physical activity and leisure time, and, despite the devastating impact of the pandemic, we have ambitious plans for the leisure centres to ensure they deliver and meet demand over the coming years.

“We will, of course, be encouraging feedback from residents on what they would like to see at the leisure centres.”

But Cllr Phil Knowles, who leads the council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “This is a heavily-reduced investment package and still devoid of any district-wide leisure strategy.

“I’m certain that people will say we will believe it when we see it.

“It was hailed by the controlling (Conservative) group in early 2017 as a flagship policy and now approaching five years on it’s still in the planning stages.

“The time for delays is over and it’s now time to deliver.