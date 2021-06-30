Action is being taken to protect about 30 trees on land near Gartree Prison

Action is being taken by Harborough council to protect about 30 trees on land near Gartree Prison.

A temporary Tree Preservation Order has been imposed by the local authority.

And that is set to be made permanent after people have been given the chance to comment on the move.

The council has acted as residents on Stuart Crescent in Gartree said they feared a car park will be built on the green space – threatening the much-loved trees.

A Harborough council spokesman said: “A Tree Preservation Order (TPO) was placed on a group of trees within open space at Stuart Crescent, Gartree on 22nd June.

“There are several different trees species across the open space, many of which are outstanding, good, or fair/average specimens, and would warrant inclusion within a TPO.”

He added: “There is now opportunity for interested persons to comment on the TPO until 24th July, after which period the council will decide if the order should be confirmed.”