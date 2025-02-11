Accusations of 'democracy being denied’ over by-election date are being investigated by Harborough District Council

The council is investigating the publicly-made comments.

Publicly-made comments suggesting democracy was ‘being denied’ over a ‘delay’ to a local by-election are being investigated by Harborough District Council.

The council’s chief executive, who is also the election returning officer, has decided to call the by-election to replace Glen ward councillor James Hallam on March 19 - the latest date permitted by law.

It is a move Conservative councillor Phil King has called ‘shocking’, and says residents want one to be held 'as soon as possible'.

He added: "I’m very shocked that the council's chief executive, who is the election returning officer, has put his attendance at a conference above that of the democratic rights of local residents.”

Cllr Peter Scott, Conservative candidate for the by-election, added: " There are several critical issues affecting the Glen ward at the moment, in particular the impacts and response to local residents from flooding, along with the district council’s joint proposal with Oadby and Wigston Council, for a new 4,000 home town the size of Lutterworth on government land at Stretton Hall.

“Cllr Knowles, leader of the council, tells us democracy matters - but it would seem not in Great Glen!"

The HDC leader has slammed the comments, and has asked they be reviewed to ensure they comply with council policies.

He also explained that there many priorities at hand, including Government plans to condense local councils into one unitary authority.

Cllr Knowles said: “I support the chief executive in the decision he has taken as returning officer regarding the timetable for the Glen by-election. As well as responsibility for overseeing elections, the chief executive has many pressing priorities, including being at the table at a key conference when Local Government Reorganisation and Devolution will be discussed with key Government Ministers present. It is essential that current council business is balanced with the need to protect local government and our local communities in the future.

“I strongly refute the comments about denying democracy in Great Glen that have been made public and will ask that they be reviewed through the council’s due processes.”

A spokesperson further stressed the by-election date complied with all the legal requirements, ‘including the prescribed timescales set out in legislation and Electoral Commission guidance, which states it must be held within 35 working days’.