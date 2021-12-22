About 150 people in Harborough tell the council what is most important to them over the next year

Harborough District Council

About 150 people in Harborough have already told the district council what is most important to them over the next year.

They have taken part in a public study being carried out by Harborough council.

The residents have also made “constructive suggestions” about they would like the local authority to focus on over the next 12 months.

“Don’t miss out on telling us what you really think,” said the council.

“Responses will help focus council priorities and plans.

“We would like to hear about how you access our services and how you access social/community activities such as sport and recreation and parks.

“We will be out and about working with our partners from the Rural Community Council.

“Look out for us - we could be in your area,” added the council.

“We will be sharing details on our social media profiles.

You have until Monday January 31 to tell the council what you think.

