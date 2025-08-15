Council launches project to identify green spaces for enhancement across Harborough district

The council says it will engage with locals after the initial stage of planning.
Harborough District Council has launched a new initiative to identify public open spaces for recreation near to potential housing sites.

The council plans to engage with community representatives, councillors and parish/town councils in several locations, which have had proposals put forward by developers for considerable housing growth in the future.

The council says the goal is to develop a range of well-researched, community-supported projects to provide communities with valuable new recreational areas.

A figure of £80,000 of government funding – part of its ‘shared prosperity fund’ – has been allocated to develop these so-called ‘masterplans’.

HDC leader Phil Knowles said: “It is vital that we recognise the importance of providing good quality green spaces for our residents. Following these initial discussions, the next steps will involve evaluating the potential sites identified in each community. This stage will be followed by feasibility studies and wider public consultation where appropriate, ensuring a transparent process for each potential project.

“Our commitment to the community is well documented and well evidenced and this is the latest initiative. Rather than just making these decisions in the Cabinet we took the decision to involve the parish councils and district councillors. Almost without exception the response has been warm, welcoming and positive. Once we have developed this work a little we will, as stated, swiftly look to involve the public.” This initiative is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a scheme which invests in communities and place, local business, and people and skills.

