The matter was discussed on Monday.

A motion to delay the development of the district’s new Local Plan has been voted down by Harborough District Council.

The motion was put forward by Conservative opposition councillor, Phil King, due to the new Labour government’s changes to minimum housing targets.

The new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has stated that their five-year minimum target for housing nationally will be 1.5 million, 50 per cent more than that of the last government.

Cllr King suggested they pause the development to seek clarification on government changes and adjust the planning framework accordingly.

But the motion was rejected during a meeting on Monday evening (July 29).

Deputy leader Simon Galton called it a ‘deliberate wrecking motion’.

He told council members: “To pause work on the preparation of the plan now would mean the government deadline of June 2025 would not be met and the associated financial resources spent and committed so far to the plan would be wasted.”

However an amendment to the motion, to look at implications of government changes and discuss where necessary, was supported by administration.

Cllr King argued continuing to work on the new plan, which has so far accrued costs of around £2million, before government targets and timelines are confirmed could be a ‘huge risk’.

He said: “While I understand admin doesn’t want to pause the preparation, we’re in a very difficult place with this. It brings things into question. The whole strategy was agreed in December and we knew there was an election coming. They’ve taken a high risk, high cost approach. If you haven’t got all the information and tested all the sites and not got everything you need, you’re running against the government clock.

“We urgently need clarification, if work is ongoing and then work’s got to stop and be re-done, it’s very unclear where that leaves Harborough. It’s running a huge risk and it could all fall down. A lot of residents are concerned about it and what it means for infrastructure in terms of schools, health, and roads.

“These are radical changes and could have ramifications for Harborough’s Local Plan. “

The increased target – around an additional 200 new homes per year in Harborough compared to the previous target – follows the council’s decision to adopt a new Local Plan to accommodate an extra 1,500 homes the city of Leicester is unable to meet.

The decision in December, faced much criticism from MPs and residents including MP Neil O’Brien who launched a petition which gained around 3,000 signatures.

But the council argued that if it did not accept the extra housing, the district would be at risk of speculative planning.

In light of the new targets, the MP said: “It is not clear yet whether the new government will require Harborough to take on additional houses from neighbouring areas, in which case our housebuilding number will be even higher. Labour said they want to build on the ‘grey belt’; instead, they will pave over our rural area. In Leicestershire, we are set to build the second-highest number of houses in the county.