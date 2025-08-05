Calls for by-election after Leicestershire PCC defects to Reform UK to combat 'dark heart of wokeness'

Leicestershire PCC Rupert Matthews.

Conservatives have called for a by-election after Leicestershire and Rutland’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) defected to Reform UK.

Rupert Matthews was re-elected to the role last year, with his former party saying people will be “let down” by his defection.

Mr Matthews announced yesterday (Monday) his decision to quit the Tories and instead join Reform UK. The PCC, who is serving his second term in the role, claimed at a press conference that the police are “fighting crime with one hand tied behind their back” and the “dark heart of wokeness” needed to be cut out of the criminal justice system.

Reacting to the defection, the local branches of the Conservative Party for city, county and Rutland have now called for a by-election and for Mr Matthews to let residents choose which party they want representing them in the police and crime commissioner’s office. A PCC is an elected official responsible for ensuring local policing meets the needs of the community. They also set their force’s budget and how much residents pay in a police precept on their council tax bills.

A spokesman for the local party said: “The thousands of members and residents across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland who elected Rupert Matthews as a Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner will feel let down by Rupert’s decision to defect to Reform UK. He was elected on a mandate to deliver the Conservative Police and Crime plan.

“It is therefore democratically correct that if Rupert wants to continue under different political colours he should seek the permission of the electorate and call a by-election. In the meantime, the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Conservatives will be focussed on holding him to account on the issues that matter to our residents – safer streets, protecting communities and property, and supporting victims of crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Mr Matthews said the move would not impact the commitments he has made as PCC.

“I’ve got a contract with the people and I’m going to honour my side of that contract. I’m going to implement the manifesto that they all supported and voted on.”

Among the promises made by Mr Matthew at last year’s PCC election was a focus on neighbourhood policing and action to “drive crime down” through prevention rather than reactive policing. He also pledged action to “stamp out” violence against women and girls and to tackle anti-social driving and use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

The PCC said he wanted “a little bit more support” to take a “robust line on woke-ist type of stuff” and believes he will get that from Reform. He claimed he had recently had a conversation with Government officials over plans to start inspecting the ethnic makeup of local forces.

He added: “That’s the sort of thing that I’m going to get more support from Reform to try and tackle and instead of spending a huge amount of money trying to alter the ethnic makeup of the police force when there’s no evidence for exactly how far we should take it and what should be done, I’m going to be spending the money making sure that the, people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland actually get a decent police service, not all this woke nonsense we’re getting from some senior bureaucrat in London.”