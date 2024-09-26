The meeting offers open discussion on developments planned and underway in Desborough.

The Desborough Developments Working Party (DDWP) is hosting a ‘Meet the Developer’ meeting.

The event on Monday (September 30) will allow developers to share more details on housing and commercial developments in planning stage or under construction in the town.

Residents can also share their feedback.

DDWP chair Ben Murphy-Ryan said: “This is a key event for the DDWP to continue our engagement with local people and provide a link to developments – most of which are already approved.

We recognise that developers have in the past not actively encouraged engagement, and we hope this provides a platform for them to reach out.

“We have committed to open, honest feedback with the community and have been impressed at the level of engagement by local people at our own monthly meetings.”

The DDWP is appealing for residents and developers to join the meeting at the Ritz Function Room at 7pm.

Follow the DDWP on Facebook or contact the group directly via email at [email protected]