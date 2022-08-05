Appeal to expand traveller site in the Harborough district will be heard next week

MP for South Leicestershire, Alberto Costa, says he has given his backing to the council and has written to the planning inspectorate to defend the decision to reject the plans.

An appeal to expand a traveller site in the Harborough district will be heard in the next few days.

Back in July last year, Harborough District Council refused plans to increase the size of the traveller site at Mere Lane, near Bitteswell.

Now an appeal against the decision will be heard at a public hearing, which starts on Tuesday (August 9).

MP for South Leicestershire, Alberto Costa, says he has given his backing to the council and has written to the planning inspectorate to defend the decision to reject the plans.

The MP has said that a number of constituents have contacted his office over the past few weeks with their concerns about the possible expansion of the site.

Mr Costa said: “I know a lot of my constituents were hugely relieved when Harborough District Council rightly refused the application for extra caravan pitches at the traveller site on Mere Lane last year.

"Many local residents have considerable concerns over the anti-social behaviour and other associated activities from those residing at the site, and I entirely share these concerns too.

"Harborough District Council’s democratically elected planning committee rightly refused this application last year, and therefore I do hope that the planning inspectorate take full account of these concerns and the District Council’s sound reasoning for refusal”.

Harborough District Councillor for the Ullesthorpe Ward, Rosita Page, added: “The application in question, refused last year by Harborough District Council, is an over intensification of the site, and is both against planning policy and the district council’s Local Plan requirements.”