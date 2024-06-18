An evening with Ann Widdecombe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Leicestershire Reform UK invites you to join them and author, dancer and former Minister Rt. Hon. Ann Widdecombe who will share their thoughts.

Get ready for an evening of thought-provoking discussions for an event you won't want to miss. Come prepared to engage, challenge, and be inspired by one of the most outspoken figures in British politics.

