An evening with Ann Widdecombe

By Chris Staton on behalf of Reform UKContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:39 BST
Not sure how to vote at the coming election?

South Leicestershire Reform UK invites you to join them and author, dancer and former Minister Rt. Hon. Ann Widdecombe who will share their thoughts.

Get ready for an evening of thought-provoking discussions for an event you won't want to miss. Come prepared to engage, challenge, and be inspired by one of the most outspoken figures in British politics.

Ann Widdecombe

The event takes place at Lutterworth College, Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth LE17 4EW on Friday 21st June at 7pm, tickets are priced £5 and are available on the door or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reform-uk-ann-widdecombe-in-lutterworth-tickets-910720037147.

