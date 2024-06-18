An evening with Ann Widdecombe
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
South Leicestershire Reform UK invites you to join them and author, dancer and former Minister Rt. Hon. Ann Widdecombe who will share their thoughts.
Get ready for an evening of thought-provoking discussions for an event you won't want to miss. Come prepared to engage, challenge, and be inspired by one of the most outspoken figures in British politics.
The event takes place at Lutterworth College, Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth LE17 4EW on Friday 21st June at 7pm, tickets are priced £5 and are available on the door or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reform-uk-ann-widdecombe-in-lutterworth-tickets-910720037147.
