Police want to speak to motorist who stopped at the scene after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Harborough

The busy A6 was closed as emergency services, including the regional air ambulance, raced to the accident.

Police are keen to talk to a motorist who stopped at the scene after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a car on the A6 near Market Harborough.

Officers from Leicestershire Police’s Roads Policing Unit investigating the two-vehicle collision are also urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police are issuing the urgent appeal after the collision happened shortly after 2pm on Wednesday afternoon (October 27).

A silver Chevrolet Lacetti and a silver Yamaha MT-09 Tracer motorcycle collided about half a mile from the Welham Lane junction.

Both the motorbike and car were heading south from the McDonald’s roundabout towards the Rockingham Road/A427 roundabout when they crashed.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are “not life-threatening or life-changing”, said police.

The car driver was not injured.

The road was reopened at about 4.20pm.

Officers would like to speak to a motorist who stopped at the scene as the injured motorcyclist was being treated.

They are also asking anyone else who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-b/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting reference 21*625641.