Police urge drivers to drive extra care in thick fog after motorist crashes in Kibworth
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:34 pm
Police are urging drivers to drive extra carefully in bad wintry weather after a motorist crashed in Kibworth Harcourt in thick fog on Saturday night.
Lutterworth-based officers dashed to the scene after the car left the road and ended up on the grassy verge on Carlton Road in the village.
“It’s very foggy folks, please drive with caution,” said police.