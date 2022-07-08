Police step up efforts to catch arsonists who started devastating £70,000 fire on farmland near Harborough

The fire at Farndon Fields - photo by David Brennan

Police are stepping up efforts to catch arsonists who started a devastating £70,000 fire on farmland on the outskirts of Market Harborough.

The ferocious blaze destroyed about 400 potato boxes after the criminals struck late on the western edge of the town on the night of Saturday June 4.

“No one has been arrested yet.

“But we are still progressing this investigation.

“And we are appealing for anyone who hasn’t come forward yet but has information to contact us now using ref number 22000320257,” said a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman today.

About 40 firefighters from all over the region raced to tackle the enormous rural blaze on land owned by Farndon Fields farmshop chiefs Kevin and Milly Stokes.

Some 10 fire crews from across both Leicestershire and Northamptonshire dashed to tackle the “raging inferno” as fierce flames and smoke ripped hundreds of feet up into the dark night sky.

The blaze broke out by a huge agricultural barn off Steeplechase Way on the extreme edge of Farndon Fields estate at about 10.45pm.

A police spokeswoman said at the time: “I can confirm that Northamptonshire Police is investigating a suspected incident of criminal damage which occurred at a farm in Farndon Road, East Farndon.

“Between 6pm on Saturday, June 4 and 12.15am on Sunday, June 5, it is believed that 400 empty wooden potato boxes and vegetable plants have been deliberately set on fire.

“As a result of the fire, damage was also caused to the exterior panels of a warehouse,” she said.

“(There was) an estimated £70,000 of damage to property.

“Officers are asking any motorists who may have been in the East Farndon area between the stated times to check dash-cam footage to see if they have unknowingly caught anyone acting suspiciously on camera.

“Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist with the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.