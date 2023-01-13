News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV

Police searching for missing man find body in the north of the Harborough district

Police searching for a missing man have found a body in the Harborough district.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 8:44am
Police searching for a missing man have found a body in the Harborough district.
Police searching for a missing man have found a body in the Harborough district.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the body – which was found on land near Gaulby on Tuesday (January 10) – is believed to be that of 54-year-old Paul Ryan.

Paul had last been seen on November 13 and was reported missing on December 20.

Specially-trained officers are providing support to Mr Ryan’s family.

His death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

PoliceHarborough