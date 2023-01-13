Police searching for missing man find body in the north of the Harborough district
Police searching for a missing man have found a body in the Harborough district.
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 8:44am
Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the body – which was found on land near Gaulby on Tuesday (January 10) – is believed to be that of 54-year-old Paul Ryan.
Paul had last been seen on November 13 and was reported missing on December 20.
Specially-trained officers are providing support to Mr Ryan’s family.
His death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.