Police release names of man and woman who died in crash on the edge of the Harborough district

Police have named the man and woman who died in fatal crash on the A47, just north of the Harborough district

Police have named the man and woman who died in fatal crash on the A47, just on the edge of the Harborough district

Officers were called to the scene, in Belton in Rutland, shortly after 6.15pm on Friday (18 November 18) following a report of a collision involving a red Hyundai i10 and brown Citroen C4.

Advertisement

The occupants of the Hyundai – Ian Gale, 64 and 58-year-old Gail Gale from Leicester – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Citroen – a man in his 30s – suffered injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing. He has since been released from hospital.

Detective Constable Anna Thorpe, the investigating officer, said: “I’d ask anyone who was on the A47 last Friday evening and has information about this incident, but who has not yet come forward, to do so.

“Any details or footage you’re able to provide could help. It’s not too late to share anything with us.”

Advertisement