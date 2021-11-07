Police investigating fatal crash on the western edge of the Harborough district are trying to track down several drivers and passengers who may have seen it

Police investigating a fatal crash on the western edge of the Harborough district on Friday are trying to track down several drivers and passengers who may have seen it.

Detectives are appealing today to those potential eye-witnesses to come forward urgently after a woman driver was killed in the horrific collision.

Officers particularly want to talk to a Royal Mail worker who stopped at the scene of the tragedy as well as the occupants of a red Renault car and dark-coloured Skoda Octavia estate.

They are putting out the appeal after the two-car crash on the busy A5 near Sharnford.

Officers were called to the scene at 12.27pm yesterday after they were alerted by the ambulance service who were already there.

The collision happened at the crossroads of High Cross Road near Sharnford and the A5.

The woman driver of a black Ford Fiesta was declared dead at the scene.

The two men in the other car – a black BMW – were both injured.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing,” said Leicestershire Police.

“From initial enquiries, it is understood that the black Fiesta pulled out from High Cross Road on to the A5 when it was in a collision with the BMW.

“The BMW was travelling on the A5 towards Lutterworth,” said police.

“An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of the collision - and anyone who saw either car prior to the collision is asked to contact police.

“No arrests have been made.”

Firefighters from Lutterworth and Hinckley and the regional air ambulance as well as land ambulances also raced to the scene yesterday afternoon as the A5 was closed off.

Det Sgt Paul Hawkins, of Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the collision who saw it happen.

“Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to come forward.

“I am led to believe there was a Royal Mail vehicle or someone who works for the Royal Mail who stopped at the scene shortly after the collision but left prior to my arrival.

“I’d like to speak to the driver of that vehicle as they may have valuable information.”

He added: "I would also like to speak with the occupants of a red Renault car which was believed to have been behind the Fiesta on High Cross Road as well as the occupants of a dark-coloured Skoda Octavia estate car which travelled along Fosse Way onto the A5.

“These people may have witnessed the collision and may be able to help us with our enquiries."

If you do have any information please call police on 101, quoting incident number 277 of 5 November.