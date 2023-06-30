Police investigate mysterious loud bangs coming from the Lutterworth area
Police have been investigating mysterious loud bangs coming from the Lutterworth area.
Members of the public made the reports to Leicestershire Police at about 10am this morning (Friday) - others said the noises have been going on for a few days.
Officers were unable to solve the mystery but did say that "all seemed to be in order."
Leicestershire Police said the loud bangs were reported by local residents in and around Ullesthorpe and Bitteswell.
The added: "Officers attended and following extensive enquiries it was identified that the calls were made of good intent and all was in order and there were no concerns."