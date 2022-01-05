Police helicopter spotted circling over Harborough this afternoon

A police helicopter has been spotted circling over Market Harborough this afternoon (Wednesday) - but it was only on a training exercise.

The National Police Air Service aircraft hovered over the busy Lubenham Hill and Coventry Road areas of the town for at least 10 minutes at about 4.30pm.

The helicopter, which patrols the whole East Midlands, is based just six miles away at its Husbands Bosworth heliport.