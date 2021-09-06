Police concerned for welfare of man missing from village near Lutterworth

Joseph Reynolds.

Police have put out an urgent appeal this afternoon to find a missing Harborough district man.

Officers said they are “concerned for the welfare” of Joseph Reynolds, 35, from Swinford, near Lutterworth.

They are urging the public to help them find him.

Joseph was last seen at about 10pm last night (Sunday) and he was reported missing this morning.

Joseph, who is 5ft 9ins tall, has never gone missing before, said police.

“He is of a slim build and has short, mousey-coloured hair.

“He may be wearing either a black Berghaus waterproof coat or a brown jacket with a hood,” said police.

He is also believed to be wearing khaki chinos or jeans, black shoes and may be carrying a green hiking-style backpack.