Police called after private ambulance overturns in Harborough district - no-one was injured
The vehicle has since been recovered
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:23 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:24 pm
Police were called after a private ambulance overturned in Harborough district last night (Thursday).
The accident happened on Gallow Field Road near Foxton just before 9pm.
The ambulance’s crew escaped uninjured and there were no patients on board.
The country road was shut until the vehicle was recovered.