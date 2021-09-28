Police appeal for dashcam footage after young man was critically injured in a moped crash on the edge of Harborough district

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a young man was critically injured in a serious moped crash on the edge of Harborough district.

The Kymco blue and black moped is thought to have travelled through or close to Broughton Astley before the horrifying accident at about 9.45pm on Saturday night (September 25).

The driver careered off the road and ploughed into a hedgerow on Broughton Road, Croft, just north of Broughton Astley, close to the junction with Coventry Road.

A 21-year-old man from Leicester on the moped was rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre with life-threatening injuries.

He is still in hospital in a serious condition, said Leicestershire Police.

Another man – also aged 21 and from Leicester – was arrested by officers who attended the crash on suspicion of drink-driving.

“He has since been released under investigation,” said police.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the moped beforehand.”

Det Sgt Paul Hawkins said: “I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the moped travelling on the B4114 between Narborough and Sharnford – or in and around the areas of Broughton Astley and Stoney Stanton on Saturday evening.

“Please cast your mind back.

“Any information you’re able to provide - or any dashcam footage you have - could further assist our investigation.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-b/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting reference 21*558709.