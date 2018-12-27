Photos of Harborough's Fernie Hunt 2018 Boxing Day meeting

Spectators gathered in Great Bowden to mingle with the horses, riders and hounds for the traditional Boxing Day meet. Hunts like the Great Bowden-based Fernie now mainly follow pre-set artificial scent trails, and the Boxing Day event has become a community tradition.

Fernie Hunt's traditional Boxing Day outing The Fernie Hunt set off from the green in Great Bowden.

Fernie Hunt's traditional Boxing Day outing Philip Cowen master in charge of the Fernie Hunt addresses the crowds.

Fernie Hunt's traditional Boxing Day outing Fernie Hounds in Great Bowden.

Fernie Hunt's traditional Boxing Day outing Nathaniel Herbert 9 and Ilennea Herbert 6 stroke the Fernie Hounds.

