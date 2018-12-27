Crowds gather on the green in Great Bowden during the Fernie Boxing Day Hunt meet. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photos of Harborough's Fernie Hunt 2018 Boxing Day meeting

The crowds turned out again this year to watch Fernie Hunt's traditional Boxing Day outing.

Spectators gathered in Great Bowden to mingle with the horses, riders and hounds for the traditional Boxing Day meet. Hunts like the Great Bowden-based Fernie now mainly follow pre-set artificial scent trails, and the Boxing Day event has become a community tradition.

The Fernie Hunt set off from the green in Great Bowden. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Philip Cowen master in charge of the Fernie Hunt addresses the crowds. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Fernie Hounds in Great Bowden. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Nathaniel Herbert 9 and Ilennea Herbert 6 stroke the Fernie Hounds. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

