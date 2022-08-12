Firefighters have been tackling a fire that has damaged 40 acres of fields at Stonton Wyville this afternoon (Friday).
With temperatures rising, fire crews are expecting to be busy over the next few days with field fires.
This field fire started at about 3pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and police are 'extremely concerned' for missing teenager last seen in Harborough - can you help their appeal?
-
2
Photos: Firefighters tackle 40 acres of fields on fire near Harborough
-
3
Teenager attacked and punched by two people armed with a knife near pizza takeaway in Desborough
-
4
Residents urged to report hare coursing across Harborough and Lutterworth
-
5
Teenager given community order for smashing shop windows in Harborough