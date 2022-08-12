Photos: Firefighters tackle 40 acres of fields on fire near Harborough

Fire crews are expecting to be busy over the next few days with field fires due to the heat

By Photos by Andy Carpenter
Friday, 12th August 2022, 7:47 pm
Firefighters at the field fire in Stonton Wyville. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Firefighters have been tackling a fire that has damaged 40 acres of fields at Stonton Wyville this afternoon (Friday).

This field fire started at about 3pm.

Firefighters at the scene in Stonton Wyville
