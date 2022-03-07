Pet dog rescued by firefighters near Harborough after she trapped her head under the front seat of a car

A pet dog had to be rescued by firefighters after she was trapped in a car in a Harborough village yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

A pet dog had to be rescued by firefighters after she was trapped in a car in a Harborough village yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The distressed lurcher was freed by the fire crew after she got her head stuck under the front seat of the vehicle on Stretton Lane, Houghton on the Hill, in the north of Harborough district.

Firefighters from Wigston used specialist tools to free the dog and hand her over uninjured to her relieved owner.