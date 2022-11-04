Person dies after being struck by train between Harborough and Leicester
A person has died after being struck by a train between Market Harborough and Leicester.
British Transport Police said they and paramedics were called to the rail line just after 7pm yesterday (Thursday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
They said that the person was declared dead at the scene and that officers are working to establish the circumstances behind their death.