Person dies after being struck by train between Harborough and Leicester

A person has died after being struck by a train between Market Harborough and Leicester.

By The Newsroom
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 5:45pm
British Transport Police said they and paramedics were called to the rail line just after 7pm yesterday (Thursday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

They said that the person was declared dead at the scene and that officers are working to establish the circumstances behind their death.

