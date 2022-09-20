Youth Brass makes welcome return to Harborough church
The band is for those age 19 and under.
Musicians from Youth Brass 2000 have made a welcome return to Market Harborough.
Saint Dionysius church was full for the recent event, which was organised by the church’s Friends’ group.
Music performed by the young musicians included Napoli, Breezing Down Broadway, Bring Me Sunshine and the James Bond theme music.
Friends’ spokesman Les Dodd said: “A most welcome return visit was made to a packed church by Youth Brass 2000. Their visit proved a real showstopper and foot-tapping event for the highly appreciative audience who were delightfully entertained by a group which has won the National Youth contest eight times. It was a really rousing event.”
Youth Brass 2000 describe themselves as a "vibrant and renowned brass band" for young people aged 19 and under, adding: "Our band creates a love of music-making within its players, and brings out the very best each player can achieve."