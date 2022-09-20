Youth Brass makes welcome return to Harborough church

Musicians from Youth Brass 2000

Saint Dionysius church was full for the recent event, which was organised by the church’s Friends’ group.

Music performed by the young musicians included Napoli, Breezing Down Broadway, Bring Me Sunshine and the James Bond theme music.

Friends’ spokesman Les Dodd said: “A most welcome return visit was made to a packed church by Youth Brass 2000. Their visit proved a real showstopper and foot-tapping event for the highly appreciative audience who were delightfully entertained by a group which has won the National Youth contest eight times. It was a really rousing event.”