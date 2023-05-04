News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
26 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Your Coronation photos: Beautifully knitted designs appear in Wilbarston

Send your Coronation photos to [email protected]

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:00 BST
These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in WilbarstonThese beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston
These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston

These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston as we prepare for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Colin Budden took these photos in Carlton Road.

"Whoever knitted them and put them on the wooden posts did a super job," he said.

These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in WilbarstonThese beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston
These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston
Most Popular

They did this for the Queen a few years ago."

Our thanks to Colin for the photos - and to the knitter(s) of Wilbarston!

Pease send us your Coronation photos to [email protected]

These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in WilbarstonThese beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston
These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston
Related topics:CoronationCharles IIIQueen