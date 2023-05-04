Your Coronation photos: Beautifully knitted designs appear in Wilbarston

These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston

These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston as we prepare for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Colin Budden took these photos in Carlton Road.

"Whoever knitted them and put them on the wooden posts did a super job," he said.

They did this for the Queen a few years ago."

Our thanks to Colin for the photos - and to the knitter(s) of Wilbarston!

Pease send us your Coronation photos to [email protected]