Your Coronation photos: Beautifully knitted designs appear in Wilbarston
By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:00 BST
These beautifully knitted designs have appeared in Wilbarston as we prepare for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Colin Budden took these photos in Carlton Road.
"Whoever knitted them and put them on the wooden posts did a super job," he said.
They did this for the Queen a few years ago."
Our thanks to Colin for the photos - and to the knitter(s) of Wilbarston!
