Your chance to help shape and develop Harborough over the next few years

People are being given the chance to help shape and develop Market Harborough over the next few years.

You are being invited by Harborough District Council to help create a new Neighbourhood Plan for the fast-growing market town.

Residents are getting the opportunity after Harborough district made history in 2014 when villagers in Broughton Astley voted to adopt the first neighbourhood plan in the East Midlands.

The district now has 25 adopted – or ‘made’ – neighbourhood plans.

Neighbourhood planning is a way for communities to help decide the future of the places where they live and work.

Communities can use a Neighbourhood Plan to choose where they want new homes, shops and offices to be built.

You can also have your say on what those new buildings should look like.

“A Neighbourhood Plan may also contain other community aspirations for non-planning or land use matters.

In an area that does not have a town or parish council, such as Market Harborough, a neighbourhood forum must be established to produce a neighbourhood plan,” said Harborough council.

“The neighbourhood forum, once established, is the legal qualifying body for the production of the plan.

“The production of the Plan then follows a statutory process of designation, public consultation, independent examination, and referendum where residents vote on whether, or not, to adopt the neighbourhood plan.”

Cllr Phil King, who leads the council, said: “As a council, we have led the way on neighbourhood planning which gives real grassroots power to local communities to decide how their neighbourhood evolves.

“We know planning and development can be an emotive issue.

“But this is a direct opportunity for people in Market Harborough to contribute to this important process and produce something that genuinely represents the range of wants and needs in the town.”

People who would like to be involved should email [email protected] by Tuesday November 30.