Youngsters in the Harborough area are being given the chance to join the Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets

Open evenings are to held on Tuesday January 25 for Royal Marines Cadets and on Friday January 28 for Junior Sea Cadets

Youngsters in the Market Harborough area are being given the chance to join the Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets.

Junior Sea Cadets are aged 9, 10 and 11 and they meet from 7pm-9.15pm on Friday evenings at Market Harborough Sea Cadets’ bases on Coventry Road.

“We are active both on and off the water both locally in Harborough basin and on Thrapston Lakes.

“We also engage on occasional weekends and also offer week-long camps too,” said the Sea Cadets.

“Royal Marines Cadets are very active, unique and you can join from the age of 13 to 18.

“We meet every Tuesday from 7pm to 9.15pm.

“They are part of the Sea Cadets family and enjoy all the exciting activities on water that Sea Cadets do, as well as branching off into serious adventure training too.

“Specialising in orienteering, field craft and weapons handling.

“Our young members can take part in all kinds of activity, training and competitions from sailing, rowing to football and ceremonial drill.

“And they get to learn adventurous and nautical activities progressing on to BTEC and D of E awards when they are of age,” said the Sea Cadets.

To find out more about Sea Cadets, visit www.sea-cadets.org