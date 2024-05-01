Youngsters at Harborough village school guaranteed a bright summer this year
Youngsters at a Harborough village school are guaranteed a bright summer this year.
Church Langton Primary School is organising its very first colour run with all 180 of its pupils set to take part.
The event – which will take place during the first week in July – aims to raise funds for a garden and outdoor classroom.
The school’s Parent Teacher Association – which is behind the fundraiser – is calling on local business for sponsorship and supplies for the event such as t-shirts and hydration stations.
A spokesperson has confirmed the fire and rescue service will be on the scene ready to ‘hose down’ the children afterwards.
She said: “It's going to be a large, fun filled event which isn't to be missed. It's organised by the school parents in support of the school which makes it even more a celebration.”
Anyone who would like to support the event can email [email protected].