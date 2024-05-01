Youngsters at Harborough village school guaranteed a bright summer this year

All 180 pupils will be taking part. Image: Pawel Czerwinski/ Unsplash

Youngsters at a Harborough village school are guaranteed a bright summer this year.

Church Langton Primary School is organising its very first colour run with all 180 of its pupils set to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event – which will take place during the first week in July – aims to raise funds for a garden and outdoor classroom.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association – which is behind the fundraiser – is calling on local business for sponsorship and supplies for the event such as t-shirts and hydration stations.

A spokesperson has confirmed the fire and rescue service will be on the scene ready to ‘hose down’ the children afterwards.

She said: “It's going to be a large, fun filled event which isn't to be missed. It's organised by the school parents in support of the school which makes it even more a celebration.”