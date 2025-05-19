Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with Young Person of the Year Grace Dhesi.

A carer who volunteers at Harborough’s St Luke’s Hospital to support stroke patients has been crowned Young Person of the Year.

Grace Dhesi was among 16 people to join the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire at Leicester’s County Hall for a ceremony to celebrate the achievements of young carers.

The 17-year-old received the Lord-Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year 2025 accolade, after she came top of the ‘Young Volunteer’ category.

The other Leicestershire finalists included: Young Person of Courage – Joshua Bates; Young Artist of the Year – Alex Budding; and Young Leader – Piper Sinclair.

Grace, who is a young carer for a parent with Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease, said: “I felt really privileged to be here, celebrating my time volunteering, which isn’t something I see as a responsibility – rather just something I find a part of life, and find rewarding in itself to be giving back to the community.

“To even be noticed for that volunteering, I already felt like a winner. To be awarded winner of the Young Volunteer category and then be chosen as the overall Lord-Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year, I felt honoured and humbled simultaneously.

“Honestly, I feel really privileged tonight to have been able to meet and talk to so many other incredible young people from across Leicestershire.”

The Leicester Grammar student dedicates her spare time as a ‘meaningful activities volunteer’ in St Luke’s Hospital, working with patients who are recovering from stroke. She helps them with activities that practice dexterity and improving hand and speaking skills.

Patients say the activities boost their wellbeing and give them something to look forward to each week.

Grace also volunteers with St John’s Ambulance Cadets as well as for her school’s Charity Committee, where she helps with tasks including making posters, taking notes during meetings, counting money and bake sales.

As an Anti-Bullying Representative, Grace also organises workshops for Year 7s to demonstrate different types of bullying, and the impacts of cyberbullying.

Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, said: “Our city and county’s young people continue to be an inspiration to us all.

“It is always a privilege for me to host this annual awards event and share these extraordinary young people’s stories with our guests on the night. Their bravery, creativity, strength of spirit and selflessness is amazing.

“As Lord-Lieutenant, I want to make sure that the individual talents and outstanding contributions of every one of our finalists are recognised and appreciated more widely within our communities.

“All too often, our young people go unnoticed by the wider community. I hope that these awards will continue to offer an opportunity to shine a spotlight on them. I urge anyone who knows a young person they think deserves recognition and encouragement for their endeavours to look out for details of my 2026 awards later in the year.”

The awards are sponsored by a variety of organisations offering services to young people and are supported by Leicestershire County and Leicester City Councils, with universities and the business community.

Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/llawards for more information.