Young musicians prove they have the X Factor at a charity event in Harborough

Flautist Flo Smith wins first prize.

Young people proved they had the X Factor at a music charity event in Harborough.

Members of the Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) competed for prizes worth over £1,000 in the GBRT Junior X Factor Finals at the weekend.

The competition – sponsored by Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and the Leicestershire and Rutland Freemasons – saw flautist Flo Smith win first prize for her performance of John Rutter’s Waltz while second prize went to singer Liam Jarvis for Angel Eyes by Wet Wet Wet. Coming in third was trombonist Riley Vick for his interpretation of The Acrobat while Oliver Horn won the best ‘original composition’ for his piece Drizzle.

Liam Jarvis scooped second price for his rendition of Wet Wet Wet's Angel Eyes.

Drummer Ellwood Till and singer Elspeth Williams won Most Promising Performer prizes.

The evening also included a debut performance from new group, Music Makers, as well as from the Youth Choir and last year’s winner Isabel Southwood.

All finalists received a medal while winners bagged free music lessons and a trophy.

The other finalists included Charlotte Tona, Dylan Eldridge, Kaya Joshi, Nieve Heslop, Lily and Summer Vasey and Joseph Walton.

trombonist Riley Vick came in third with his interpretation of The Acrobat.

Managing trustee Sue Benson said: “This year’s competition has once again demonstrated the fantastic range of talents we have in our local area. All of our finalists should be very proud of their performances and thank you to everyone who came along to support them – it was great to have a packed house and a very enthusiastic and supportive audience.”