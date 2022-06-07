Young Harborough volunteer wins Volunteer of the Year Award​​​​​​​

Richard Blood has won the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Richard Blood has been hailed for his hi-tech skills, passion and hard work after he scooped a Volunteer of the Year Award.

He is just one of BHF’s 17,000 retail supporters to be saluted as part of Volunteers Week.

And the work that this public-spirited army does is crucial as every penny raised in their stores helps fund vital research into heart and circulatory disease.

Helen Coombes, the manager at the charity’s outlet on Market Harborough’s High Street, said: “Richard has thrived and become a very confident man since volunteering with us, it is incredible to see.

“He has great customer service skills and can solve any problems on our computer!

“It is amazing to see the transformation in people when they volunteer and learn new skills,” added Helen.

“I can’t thank Richard enough for all the hard work and passion he has shown in his volunteering role.”

Richard said: “I decided to volunteer at the BHF to improve my confidence as I was quite withdrawn and shy.

“I have noticed that the role has helped me come out of my shell and helped me gain confidence.

“I help on the shop floor and fix any tech problems, making me feel useful and wanted,” said Richard.

“Being at the BHF is like being part of a huge family that helps you out and the role has helped further my knowledge of donations and what the charity stands for.”

Sarah Boardman, retail volunteering operations manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Our shop volunteers play such a vital role to help the BHF continue raising funds for life saving research.

“Without their contribution and continued support the BHF wouldn’t be able to fund scientific breakthroughs that turn science fiction into reality.

“This year’s Volunteer of the Year Awards recognise individuals, like Richard, who go above and beyond in their role.

“I encourage anyone thinking about volunteering to visit their local BHF shop, have a chat with our friendly staff and volunteers or visit our website to find out more.”