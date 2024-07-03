Young Harborough siblings take on charity bike ride from John O’Groats to Land's End - in their living room

Milly and Theo

Young siblings from Market Harborough have taken on a charity ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End – on an exercise bike in their living room.

Nine-year-old Milly and eight-year-old Theo Dunmore were due to go on holiday, but the family trip was cancelled after Theo broke his arm.

With the two stuck at home they had the idea of travelling virtually – cycling more than 1,000 miles from Scotland to Land’s End throughout June, on an exercise bike in their living room.

The pair took on the challenge to raise money for Loros Hospice, a charity they say has supported their family after the deaths of three grandparents and their dad in a short space of time. So far they have received nearly £700 in donations.

Their mum Holly Dunmore joined in with the cycling challenge, and friends and family helped by taking part in the effort.

Holly said: “Theo and Milly cycled their last laps on Saturday morning, leaving the final 12km to me on Sunday night (June 30).

“We managed to raise a whopping £685 which is pretty impressive for a eight and nine-year-old who randomly decided to turn their grief into something good.

“I’m so proud of them both and I hope this will be plant a tiny seed in their minds that proves all things are possible when we attack them bit by bit.

“Thanks to everyone for support and sponsorship and there is still time to donate to a great cause if you can.”