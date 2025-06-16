Young Harborough girl's dramatic hair cut raises over £8,300 to support dad’s chemotherapy journey

Effie - before and after the hair cut.

A young Harborough girl has raised over £8,300 after having her locks chopped off to support her dad who is receiving chemotherapy treatment.

Following her dad’s cancer diagnosis, 10-year-old Effie pledged to cut off her hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust which creates wigs for young chemotherapy patients.

The family set up a Just Giving page to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support with an original target of £1,000.

Now the total stands at £8,329 after Effie, who’s always had long hair, traded her locks for a pixie cut.

Effie showing off her new hair cut with dad Jobe.

Her mum Hannah says the family could not be prouder.

She told the Mail: “We couldn’t be more proud of Effie, not only for the incredible amount of money she has raised, but also for taking the whole thing in her stride.

“She was as cool as a cucumber when she sat in the chair at the salon and remained unphased by the whole thing! I was so nervous that she was going to take one look at her hair and regret having it cut so short but she loves it and can’t understand what everyone is making a fuss about as, in her words, ‘it doesn’t look much different!’

“Effie was also thrilled to have received a certificate from the Little Princess Trust for the donation of her hair, and a certificate from MacMillan Cancer Support for the money she raised. Effie is a little superstar, she has no idea the impact she has made to people whilst they navigate their cancer journey.”

Effie with her trademark long hair.

Dad Jobe was diagnosed with a rare condition called familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) which causes polyps in the intestine and increases the risk of colon cancer.

The family also wants to raise awareness of the condition, estimated to affect one in 8,000 people.

Hannah added: “From our perspective as parents, we want this to raise awareness of FAP condition as it’s such a rare genetic condition he has. We didn’t know about it until he got diagnosed at the end of last year.

“We want to thank everyone who has donated. We’re absolutely blown away by everyone’s support.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/hannah-burrows-1744826483140 to donate to the family’s fundraiser.