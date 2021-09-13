Young Harborough actors needed for family panto Jack and The Beanstalk

The town’s Spotlight Theatre Company (formerly The Youth Theatre) is set to hold rehearsals for classic family panto Jack and The Beanstalk.

Fancy a fantastic spot of drama treading the boards in Market Harborough?

They are looking for budding actors aged from five to 29.

You should go along to the Woodcock Theatre Arts Building (opposite Harborough Leisure Centre on Northampton Road) on Sunday (September 19).

“Under-11s should come from 2-3, and 11s and older from 2-5. “Everyone who auditions is guaranteed a role in the show which is due to be performed in the last week of January 2022,” said the theatre.