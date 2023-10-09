Young drivers across Harborough district can access subsidised one-week intensive courses

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews

Young drivers will soon be able to take subsidised ‘life safety’ courses.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is working with charity The Under 17 Car Club Charitable Trust in a bid to reduce fatalities and serious crashes on the region’s roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will offer an intensive one-week driving course for 15 to 17-year-olds and their parents to increase skills, confidence and competence before they venture on to the roads.

It comes after new figures show excess speed or the inability to correctly judge others' speed are strong contributory factors in crashes involving young people across Leicestershire.

The scheme – which is set to take place next summer - aims to create a new generation of safer-minded drivers by targeting those who are most at risk. The course will be part funded by the commissioner, with drivers contributing a small fee. Bursary support will also be available.

Mr Matthews said: "I am serious about protecting young drivers from the risks they face in their first year on the road. This will be the first time a course of this length will be offered to young people in the East Midlands area and promises to leave a deep and meaningful impact on participants - hopefully influencing their decision-making long after they have passed their tests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Pathfinder programme supports my ‘prevention over cure' approach and captures young people early enough to instil a stronger sense of responsibility and awareness of their driving behaviour on other roads users while honing the practical skills needed to reduce the risk of injury. By involving parents and guardians on the course, it also helps to build trust and confidence in their driving abilities right from the start.

"Young people who have completed the course have been statistically proven to be less likely to be involved in an accident. I am determined to make our roads here in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland the safest in the country.”