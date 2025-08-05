Young baker from Harborough impresses in chocolatier competition

Gemma is a baker for Hambleton Bakery.

An aspiring chocolatier from Harborough is celebrating after reaching the finals of a prestigious competition.

Young baker Gemma Collick reached the final of Junior Chocolate Masters last month.

The competition aims to highlight young chocolatiers like Gemma.

The challenge was to create a set of chocolate based treats in the theme “Best of British”. This included filled bonbons, a chocolate dessert and a chocolate sculpture.

A spokesperson for the competition said: “Gem chose to focus on Britain as a nation of gardeners allowing her to use foods from the Harborough district, including local cream and honey. Gemma made fantastic efforts throughout the competition and some fabulous chocolate creations. Her family and friends are all very proud of her.”

Gemma has been local to Market Harborough her whole life. She previously worked at Millers Artisan Cafe alongside her studies before qualifying as a pastry chef at Leicester college. Gemma is now a baker for Hambleton bakery.