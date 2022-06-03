You still have a chance to help shape the future of Harborough town centre over the next 10-15 years

The Draft Market Harborough Masterplan sets out the blueprint to make the town even more attractive and vibrant in the next two decades.

The scheme is to be put forward before Harborough District Council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 7).

You can read the draft plan (Appendix A - Market Harborough Town Centre Draft Masterplan) in the meeting papers on the local authority’s website here:

“Ideas and feedback from the public have been incorporated into the plan at various stages of its development and the plan will continue to evolve,” said the council.

“If you have any questions or views on the plan, please submit these by email to [email protected] by 5pm on Monday June 6 for consideration at the meeting.”

Anyone can attend the Cabinet meeting at the council offices at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street at 5.30pm on Tuesday.