You have still got three days to save 20 per cent on GoLearn adult learning course fees in Harborough.

The discount deadline is this Monday February 28.

Hundreds of part-time day, evening and weekend courses are to be staged in venues across the district, the county and online.

They are open for enrolment from GoLearn, Leicestershire County Council’s Adult Learning Service.

Courses include a wide range of digital skills subjects from absolute beginners to advanced ITQ qualifications, Italian, Spanish, British Sign Language, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and online safety.

You can also get stuck in to pottery, Indian cookery, astronomy, yoga, drawing & painting, stained glass, textiles and far more.

Free courses for people hunting work and keen to gain basic skills are also on offer.

They include CV writing, interview skills and online job application support.

GoLearn offers free GCSE and Functional Skills qualifications to anyone who has never previously achieved a grade 4 or above (grade C in the old system) for people targeting essential qualifications in English and maths.

GCSE courses begin in September and Functional Skills courses can be joined throughout the year.

Cllr Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: “The 20 per cent New Year discount on course fees is a great opportunity for people looking to improve their job prospects, learn a new skill or develop a new interest.

“I would encourage anyone thinking of signing up for a course to take a look at what’s on offer and enrol now to make sure they don’t miss out.”

The discount is applied to all fee-paying courses for anyone who enrols by 7pm on Monday.