Yet another award win for Harborough band in 125th year
By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Harborough Band has scooped another award this year.
The group says its 125th anniversary year has been one of the best to date.
A recent entry to the Wychavon Festival of Brass saw the band receive second place for best second section while Ben Smith received the prize for best solo.
A spokeswoman said: “Our 125th year has been amazing. With one more contest to come before the end of the year and promotion to the first section, we hope 2023 will be as successful.”