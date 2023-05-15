Wycliffe Drama Group takes to the stage in Lutterworth with Agatha Christie classic
They will perform ‘And Then There Were None’
By Laura Kearns
Published 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
A classic Agatha Christie murder mystery is set to be performed by Wycliffe Drama Group.
The group will take to the stage for ‘And Then There Were None’ at Lutterworth College from May 18-20.
A group spokesman said: "Taken from one of her most successful novels and set during the 1940s, ‘And Then There Were None’ is one of Agatha Christie’s most enjoyed plays.”
Tickets are available from Max Electrical or from the drama group’s box office on 07458 302158.