Wycliffe Drama Group takes to the stage in Lutterworth with Agatha Christie classic

Wycliffe Drama Group’s spring production is Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, ‘And Then There Were None’.

A classic Agatha Christie murder mystery is set to be performed by Wycliffe Drama Group.

The group will take to the stage for ‘And Then There Were None’ at Lutterworth College from May 18-20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A group spokesman said: "Taken from one of her most successful novels and set during the 1940s, ‘And Then There Were None’ is one of Agatha Christie’s most enjoyed plays.”