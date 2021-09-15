Would you like to volunteer in Harborough? Community and Volunteers Fair returns to the town centre

Voluntary groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations will be showcasing the work they do as the popular Community and Volunteers Fair returns to the town centre.

Would you like to volunteer and find out how you can help other people in Market Harborough and across the district?

Well pop along to The Square in Market Harborough this Saturday (September 18).

Voluntary groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations will be showcasing the work they do as the popular Community and Volunteers Fair returns to the town centre.

Voluntary groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations will be showcasing the work they do as the popular Community and Volunteers Fair returns to the town centre.

You will get the chance to get involved and discover far more about you can volunteer as the event is staged on The Square from 10am to 4pm.

It fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic last autumn.

But it’s once again being organised by Harborough District Council alongside Harborough MP Neil O’Brien MP.

Neil said: “This is a fantastic event to showcase the invaluable work happening all across the Harborough district.

“After such a difficult year, it is vital that charities, local groups, sports clubs and organisations have the opportunity to find new helpers, reconnect with the public and engage in meaningful conversations for those in need of support.”

Vital local groups like LOROS, Spectrum, U3A and VAL will be offering information about their services and the resources available to the public.

They will also be telling you how to get involved with the work that they do as members or volunteers.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “During the past year, many residents have stepped up to volunteer whether simply by supporting friends and neighbours, or in a more formal capacity.

“As life returns to normal, we hope that public enthusiasm for volunteering can be harnessed by the many groups and charities that still need people to get involved with their excellent causes.”