World-renowned musician joins rehearsals with saxophone orchestra in Harborough

A world-renowned musician has joined rehearsals with the Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra in Market Harborough.

Group patron Gerard McChrystal met with the group recently to practice a piece which the orchestra plans to perform in November.

The ‘Concertino’ piece is a new, modern concerto by Australian composer Matthew Orlovich.

Orchestra spokeswoman Jane Smith said: “Gerard is a true inspiration to all of us at Phoenix. Now we’ve had this first run through, we’ll be firming up the venue and details for the November concert.”