World-renowned musician joins rehearsals with saxophone orchestra in Harborough
A world-renowned musician has joined rehearsals with the Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra in Market Harborough.
Group patron Gerard McChrystal met with the group recently to practice a piece which the orchestra plans to perform in November.
The ‘Concertino’ piece is a new, modern concerto by Australian composer Matthew Orlovich.
Orchestra spokeswoman Jane Smith said: “Gerard is a true inspiration to all of us at Phoenix. Now we’ve had this first run through, we’ll be firming up the venue and details for the November concert.”
Visit phoenixsax.org.uk for more details.