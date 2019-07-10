Workshop aimed at helping people reduce plastic use in Market Harborough

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, is working with other local partners to hold a free event in Market Harborough, looking specifically at how to reduce our usage of plastics.

The event will take place on Friday July 26 at the Market Harborough Methodist Church, running from noon to 2pm. The event is open to anyone to attend and will explore the ways in which we can reduce our plastics use, and the impact it can have on the environment.

The event is also being supported by Eco Church, Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL), Harborough District Council and is being delivered by Leicestershire County Council.

To register a place at the event, interested parties can email LALS.HarboroughBS@leics.gov.uk

Neil said: “I think that this event will be a really useful and enjoyable experience, where we can fully understand the effects of our actions both locally and globally, and how we can help to combat climate change.

"I’m pleased to be working on this important agenda with VASL, Eco Church, Harborough District Council and Leicestershire County Council. Hopefully, by the end of the afternoon, we will all have a better idea of how we can, as a community, reduce our dependence on plastic.”