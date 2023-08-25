Work ramps up on new skatepark for Kibworth - with part of park fenced off

The planned concrete skate park will sit on the site of the old skatepark

The building of a new skate park in KIbworth is set to get underway after metal fencing was erected around the site.

An investment of more than £250,000 was secured earlier this year by Kibworth Parish Council to build a new facility in the Warwick Park Recreation Ground.

The new state-of-the-art concrete facility is being solely funded by grant money which has come from developers building large housing schemes in the area – known as section 106 funding. Six property developers have contributed to the £260k scheme after officials at Harborough District Council decided to offer the parish council the money in full last year.

And now the wheels are in motion to get the skatepark built with part of the park fenced off.

A spokesperson from the parish council said it had been advised by the contractor work is due to start on the skate park this week and people will still be able to access the park’s play area via the gate nearest the School Road bridge.

John Owst, parish councillor for Kibworth and main co-ordinator of the project, said: “It is hard living in a village as a young person. We are looking at inviting graffiti from pupils from the local schools and that will ensure it becomes a place that is looked after by the kids.