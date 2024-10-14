MP Neil O'Brien with contractors preparing to fix the puddle problem.

The notorious ‘Kibworth Puddle’ is finally being repaired.

The puddle forms on the School Road end of the new railway bridge in times of heavy rain.

And following flash floods across the UK, the puddle was upgraded to more of a lake, prompting photoshopped pictures from locals – from shark images to the famous ‘Don’t Let Go’ Titanic scene.

MP Neil O’Brien says he has been chasing Network Rail to find a solution to the matter since the temporary bridge was created while the original remains under construction.

He told the Mail: “I’ve been chasing them before the bridge even opened so I’m glad to see them finally getting to grips with fixing it.

“Kibworth people will be very happy, it really is a nuisance. It’s a massive puddle and it always forms whenever there’s a bit of rain. It was avoidable from the start really but I’m delighted to see the work finally starting.”

It is estimated the work will take around 10 days.