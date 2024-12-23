Women’s walking group spreads festive cheer in Market Harborough

The Women Only Walks (WOW) Market Harborough group outside the Old Grammar School

The Women Only Walks (WOW) Market Harborough group added an extra sparkle to the town on Saturday December 14, as 21 members—and three festive pooches—donned their best Christmas costumes for a festive photo shoot.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gathering outside the historic Grammar School and posing with the Rotary Santa outside Sainsbury's, the group showcased their holiday spirit in outfits ranging from Mrs. Claus to matching elves, antlers, and tinsel galore. The cheerful event concluded with a leisurely two-mile walk through the town, finishing with a well-deserved coffee stop at the Waterfront Restaurant at Union Wharf.

Founded in January 2024 by Volunteer of the Year award-winner Jemma Redden, WOW has grown into a thriving community of over 650 women of all ages. The group aims to create a welcoming and supportive environment for women to stay active, make friends, and explore Market Harborough and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemma, who also leads the #Invisible40 walking challenge to raise funds for the MS Society, said: “This has been such a joyful way to end the year, surrounded by this amazing group of women (and our adorable pooches). WOW really sums up what 2024 has been for us—we’ve built something truly special, and I can’t wait to see how many members will join us next Christmas!”

The WOW group continues to host regular walks throughout the year, encouraging women to embrace the physical and social benefits of walking.

For more information or to join, search Women Only Walks Market Harborough group on Facebook.

For more information about Jemma's walking challenge or to support her fundraising for the MS Society, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jemma-redden