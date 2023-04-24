Woman hands over donation to Dementia Harborough - a week after her mum who suffered from the illness passed away

Dilys Smith holds a photo of her mum Leila. Pictured with chairman Peter Hirst, Chris Jones and Owen Brooks of HFM and treasurer Andy Hartshorn.

A woman who helped raise £2,000 for Dementia Harborough donated the money a week after her mum who suffered from the illness passed away.

Dilys Smith is chairwoman of Leicester LAFF Tangent – a friendship group for local women.

And in her year in the role they have raised £2,000 for Dementia Harborough, a charity close to her heart as her mum suffered with the illness.

Dilys said: “I decided to raise money for Dementia Harborough as my mother Leila was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s eight years ago. For over six years we’ve been attending Dementia Harborough monthly.

“Sadly, my mum Leila passed away last week, so she wasn’t able to be here today as I presented a cheque. However, I know that she would have been very proud.

“Dementia Harborough have been an amazing support network, both for my mother and me. At the monthly meetings, everything is always provided for free, not only the refreshments but also all the varied activities. The volunteers provide support, help and advice, a listening ear and much more. Even during the pandemic, there was always something being delivered, afternoon tea, jigsaws, activity books, lots of things to keep mum busy.

“I felt I wanted to give something back, as a way to thank them for everything they’ve done and continue to do so.”

The group held a curry night, raffle, bottle tombola and other activities to raise funds.